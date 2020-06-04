Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    New head of Kazakh Security Council’s Office named

    4 June 2020, 12:35

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yerlan Baitukbayev has been named as the new head of the Office of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

    Yerlan Baitukbayev was appointed the head of the Office of the Security Council by the decision of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy, Chairman of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev.

    Prior to the recent appointment, he served as the deputy head of the Law-enforcement system department of the Security Council.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Appointments, dismissals Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
    June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
    5 1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region