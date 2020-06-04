Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
4 June 2020, 12:35
New head of Kazakh Security Council’s Office named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yerlan Baitukbayev has been named as the new head of the Office of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

Yerlan Baitukbayev was appointed the head of the Office of the Security Council by the decision of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy, Chairman of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Prior to the recent appointment, he served as the deputy head of the Law-enforcement system department of the Security Council.


