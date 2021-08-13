Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

New head of Kazakh Secretary of State’s Office named

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
13 August 2021, 14:09
New head of Kazakh Secretary of State’s Office named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Mazhit Samitov has been appointed as the head of the Office of the Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Mazhit Samitov graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University with a degree in Jurisprudence and the Korkyt-ata Kyzylorda State University with a degree in Economy and Management.

Throughout his professional career he worked for the General Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the regional administration of Kyzylorda region, the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Prior to the recent appointed he served as the deputy head of the Office of the Secretary of State.


Appointments, dismissals   Secretary of State of Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships