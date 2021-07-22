Go to the main site
    New head of Kazakh Presidential Administration’s security and rule of law department named

    22 July 2021, 20:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alexei Kalaichidi has been named new head of the security and rule of law department of the Administration of the President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Born on January 3, 1963, he is the graduate of the Frunze Polytechnic Institute, high courses of the USSR Internal Affairs Ministry, Buketov Karaganda State University.

    Between 2016 and 2019, he served as head of the law enforcement system department of the Kazakh President’s Administration. In 2019, he was appointed as Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Appointments, dismissals
