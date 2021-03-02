New head of Kazakh land resources management committee named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Agriculture Minister decreed to appoint Murat Temirzhanov as the head of the land resources management committee of the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry, the PM’s official website reads.

Born in 1977 in Akmola region is the graduate of the Ualikhanov Kokshetau University, Kazakh Law and Humanities University.

In 2021-2021 was the deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliemnt, VI convocation, member of the agrarian committee. Since January this year up to present has been acting as the Advisor to the Kazakh Agriculture Minister.

Gulzhakhan Bimendina is relieved of her duties as the head of the land resources management committee of the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry due to a transfer to another appointment.



