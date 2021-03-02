Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

New head of Kazakh land resources management committee named

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
2 March 2021, 16:04
New head of Kazakh land resources management committee named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Agriculture Minister decreed to appoint Murat Temirzhanov as the head of the land resources management committee of the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry, the PM’s official website reads.

Born in 1977 in Akmola region is the graduate of the Ualikhanov Kokshetau University, Kazakh Law and Humanities University.

In 2021-2021 was the deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliemnt, VI convocation, member of the agrarian committee. Since January this year up to present has been acting as the Advisor to the Kazakh Agriculture Minister.

Gulzhakhan Bimendina is relieved of her duties as the head of the land resources management committee of the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry due to a transfer to another appointment.


Appointments, dismissals   Ministry of Agriculture  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships