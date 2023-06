NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kanat Iskakov is appointed as the head of the Information Committee of the Kazakh Information and Social Development Ministry, the Kazakh PM’s press service reports.

Born in 1982 in Shymkent is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University, Lomonosov Moscow State University.

Since May 2012 up to present headed the sector of the Kazakh President’s press service.