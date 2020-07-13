Go to the main site
    New head of Kazakh Industrial Development Committee named

    13 July 2020, 12:24

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM By the decree of the Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister of Kazakhstan Marat Karabayev is appointed the chairman of the Industrial Development and Security Committee of the Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry of Kazakhstan, primeminister.kz reports.

    Born in 1987 in Uzbekistan is the graduate of the Tashkent Auto-Road Institute, University of Warwick, Dulati Taraz State University.

    As earlier reported, Kanat Baitov is relieved of his duties as the chairman of the Industrial Development and Security Committee of the Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

