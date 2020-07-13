Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

New head of Kazakh Industrial Development Committee named

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
13 July 2020, 12:24
New head of Kazakh Industrial Development Committee named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM By the decree of the Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister of Kazakhstan Marat Karabayev is appointed the chairman of the Industrial Development and Security Committee of the Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry of Kazakhstan, primeminister.kz reports.

Born in 1987 in Uzbekistan is the graduate of the Tashkent Auto-Road Institute, University of Warwick, Dulati Taraz State University.

As earlier reported, Kanat Baitov is relieved of his duties as the chairman of the Industrial Development and Security Committee of the Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry of Kazakhstan.


Government of Kazakhstan   Appointments, dismissals  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships