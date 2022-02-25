Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    New head of Kazakh Anti-Corruption Agency named

    25 February 2022, 14:41

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Olzhas Bektenov has been appointed the Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The Head of State decreed to appoint the First Deputy Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency Olzhas Bektenov as its new Chairman.

    Born in 1980 in Almaty, Olzhas Bektenov is a graduate of the Kazakh State Legal Academy (2001).

    Throughout his career he worked at the justice department of Almaty city, the legal department of the Prime Minister’s Office, the Presidential Administration.

    He also held posts in the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Financial Police.

    Prior to taking up the post of the First Deputy Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency in June 2019, he was the deputy akim (governor) of Akmola region.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Appointments, dismissals Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
    4 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    5 14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously