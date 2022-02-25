New head of Kazakh Anti-Corruption Agency named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Olzhas Bektenov has been appointed the Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The Head of State decreed to appoint the First Deputy Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency Olzhas Bektenov as its new Chairman.

Born in 1980 in Almaty, Olzhas Bektenov is a graduate of the Kazakh State Legal Academy (2001).

Throughout his career he worked at the justice department of Almaty city, the legal department of the Prime Minister’s Office, the Presidential Administration.

He also held posts in the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Financial Police.

Prior to taking up the post of the First Deputy Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency in June 2019, he was the deputy akim (governor) of Akmola region.