New head of internal policy department at President’s Administration named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State decreed to appoint Nurgul Mauberliniva as the head of the internal policy department at Kazakh President’s Administration, the Akorda press service reports.

Gani Nygymetov is relieved of his duties as the head of the internal policy department at Kazakh President’s Administration due to a transfer to another appointment.