    New head of Information Committee appointed

    15 February 2023, 17:15

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister appointed Yeldos Nashirali as the head of the Information Committee of the Kazakh Information and Social Development Ministry, the Government’s press service reports.

    Born in 1984 in Zhambyl region is a graduate of the Taraz State Teacher’s Training Institute, Massey University.

    In 2021-2022 served as the Deputy CEO, acting chairman, and CEO of Kazinform International News Agency, Qazcontent JSC.

    From last December up to the present, he headed the international cooperation and protocol department of the Kazakh Information and Social Development Ministry.


