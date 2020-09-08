New head of healthcare department of Zhambyl region named

TARAZ. KAZINFORM – Asset Kaliyev has been appointed as the head of the healthcare department of Zhambyl region, Kazinform reports.

The 46-year-old Kaliyev is a graduate of the Aktobe State Medical Academy. He started his professional career at the same academy in 1997 and held various posts at medical institutions.

In 2014, he took up the posts of the head of the healthcare department of the Aktobe regional administration.

Since July 2020 he has served as the adviser to the governor of Zhambyl region for healthcare issues.

His latest appointment has been approved by the governor of Zhambyl region.