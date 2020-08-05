Go to the main site
    New head of health office named in Almaty rgn

    5 August 2020, 14:47

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – Umirzak Niyazbekov has been named the new head of the health office of Almaty region, Kazinform cites the website of the regional administration.

    Niyazbekov born in 1966 is a graduate of the Almaty State Medical Institute. His career started as a surgeon at the Alakol central district hospital in the city of Usharal, Alakol district, Almaty region,

    Over the years, Niyazbekov worked as a head of the surgical department at the city general hospital, director general of the Turksib Sanatorium, surgeon at the city clinical hospital No.7, deputy director of medical services quality control at the Almaty regional oncology center in Almaty, and so on.

    Since July 2018, he served as a deputy head steering treatment and preventive work at the health office of Almaty region.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

