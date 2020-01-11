Go to the main site
    New head of department under Technical Regulation and Control Committee named

    11 January 2020, 13:09

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Rustem Aimenov has been appointed as the head of the Department of the Committee for Technical Regulation and Control under the Ministry of Trade and Integration, said deputy Akim of the region Marat Igaliyev on his Facebook account.

    Rustem Aimenov was born on March 27, 1985 in the city of Almaty.

    He is a graduate of the Eurasian National University and the Cardiff Metropolitan University.

    Since 2008, he has held senior positions in the RSE Kazakhstan Institute of Metrology, National Accreditation Center LLP. He served as General Director of Kazakhstan Mobile Verification Service LLP and Energoinform JSC .


    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

