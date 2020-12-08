Go to the main site
    New head of Culture Department of Almaty city named

    8 December 2020, 12:32

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Gani Mailibayev has been appointed head of the Culture Department of Almaty city, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the city’s administration.

    Born in 1987, Mr. Mailibayev is a graduate of the Abai Kazakh National Pedagogic University and the Russian Academy of National Economy and Civil Service under the President of the Russian Federation.

    He began his professional career at the Almaty branch of the Nur Otan Party. In 2014 he joined the Almaty city administration and held several posts, including deputy akim of Medeu and Nauryzbai districts of Almaty city.

    Prior to the recent appointment, Mr. Mailibayev served as the head of the Tourism Department of Zhambyl region.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty Appointments, dismissals
