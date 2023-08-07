Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 461.71 eur/kzt 501.69

    rub/kzt 4.95 cny/kzt 63.31
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    New head of Burabay district named in Akmola region

    7 August 2023, 13:58

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – Arai Sadykov has been designated as the new akim (head) of Burabay district of Akmola region, Kazinform reports.

    Akim (governor) of the region Yermek Marzhikpayev introduced the newly-appointed akim to the staff of the regional administration.

    Born in 1980 in Arkalyk town in Kostanay region, Arai Sadykov is a graduate of the Arkalyk State Pedagogic Institute and the Akmola University of Technology and Business.

    He started his professional career in 2001 in his hometown.

    Prior to the recent appointment he served as the regional inspector at the Office of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Akmola region Appointments, dismissals
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu meets Chairman of U.S. Senate Committee Gary Peters
    2 Kazakhstan and Argentina strengthen bilateral cooperation
    3 Kazakh President congratulates President of Ukraine on Independence Day
    4 Azerbaijani oil prices decrease
    5 Prigozhin listed as passenger of plane crashed in Russia’s Tver region — aviation agency