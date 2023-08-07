Новости Казахстана и мира - свежие новости дня на inform.kz

New head of Burabay district named in Akmola region

Kudrenok Tatyana
7 August 2023, 13:58
New head of Burabay district named in Akmola region Photo: press service of the Akimat of Akmola region

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – Arai Sadykov has been designated as the new akim (head) of Burabay district of Akmola region, Kazinform reports.

Akim (governor) of the region Yermek Marzhikpayev introduced the newly-appointed akim to the staff of the regional administration.

Born in 1980 in Arkalyk town in Kostanay region, Arai Sadykov is a graduate of the Arkalyk State Pedagogic Institute and the Akmola University of Technology and Business.

He started his professional career in 2001 in his hometown.

Prior to the recent appointment he served as the regional inspector at the Office of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


