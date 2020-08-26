Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New head of Buketov Karaganda University named

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
26 August 2020, 14:00
KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Doctor of Laws, Professor Nurlan Dulatbekov is appointed as the rector of the Buketov Karaganda University.

Prior to the appointment he acted as the deputy of the Majilis, m ember of the legislation, judicial and legal reform committee of the Majilis, the website of Karaganda region's administration reads.

Education and Science Minister Askhat Aimagambetov introduced the new rector to the teaching staff.

Born in 1962 in Karaganda region is the graduate of the Buketov Karaganda University.

Authored more than 200 scientific works.
