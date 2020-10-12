New head of Almaty region’s Department of Language Development appointed

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Bolat Kerimbek has been appointed head of the Department of Language Development of Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Born in 1982, Kerimbek is a graduated of the Zhansugurov Zhetysu State University, majoring in a teacher of history, law and economics; the Lomonosov Moscow State University, completed postgraduate studies in political institutes, processes and technologies at the Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President. He gained his master’s degree in public and municipal administration.

His career began as a head of sector at the Taldykorgan city office of the Otan party.

Over the years, he worked as a leading, chief specialist and head of the department of language development of Nur-Sultan city, as well as a senior research assistant of the department of history, industrial and innovational development and ethno-social processes of the Institute of State History of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan, an expert and consultant at the Internal Policy Department of the Presidential Administration.

Since September 2019 he has worked as an inspector of the inferential policy department of the Presidential Administration.