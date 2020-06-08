New head of Almaty Green Economy Department named

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - By the order of Almaty city’s Akim Bakytzhan Sagintayev Natalya Livinskaya was appointed to the post of head of the Green Economy Department, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Natalya Livinskaya worked as a teacher in the Department of Regional Studies of the Abylay Khan Kazakh University of International Relations and World Languages.

She served as the head of the Center for Urban Studies of Almaty Development Center JSC.

In 2019 she worked as deputy head of the Department of Urban Studies and Urban Planning of the city.

She held the position of adviser to the Akim on urban studies.



