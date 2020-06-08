Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

New head of Almaty Green Economy Department named

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
8 June 2020, 13:53
New head of Almaty Green Economy Department named

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - By the order of Almaty city’s Akim Bakytzhan Sagintayev Natalya Livinskaya was appointed to the post of head of the Green Economy Department, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Natalya Livinskaya worked as a teacher in the Department of Regional Studies of the Abylay Khan Kazakh University of International Relations and World Languages.

She served as the head of the Center for Urban Studies of Almaty Development Center JSC.

In 2019 she worked as deputy head of the Department of Urban Studies and Urban Planning of the city.

She held the position of adviser to the Akim on urban studies.


Appointments, dismissals  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana