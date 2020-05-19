Go to the main site
    New head of Almaty district of Nur-Sultan city named

    19 May 2020, 16:31

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Bektenbai Yesspolov has been designated as the new akim (head) of Almaty district of the Kazakh capital, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the city.

    His appointment to the post was agreed with the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Mr. Yesspolov boasts 10 years of experience in the civil service. Prior to the appointment, he served as the state inspector of the State Control and Organization and Territorial Work Department of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


    Appointments, dismissals Nur-Sultan
