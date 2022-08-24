Go to the main site
    New head of Almaty district in Nur-Sultan named

    24 August 2022 17:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Maksat Samatuly, 37, has been named the new head of Almaty district of Nur-Sultan city, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh capital’s administration.

    Maksat Samatuly began his professional career as a specialist of the natural resources and environmental management regulation department of Almaty city.

    Throughout different years, he worked in Astana Gorkommunkhoz, energy and public utilities department of Astana city, and so on.

    Until 2022, he held different positions in the office of the Almaty district head, including the post of deputy head of Almaty district between 2019 and 2022.

    Over the past 8 months, he worked as the deputy head of Baikonyr district of Nur-Sultan city.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

