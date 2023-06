New head of Akmola region tourism department named

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Ualikhan Gabdulin is appointed as the head of the tourism department of Akmola region, the department’s press service reports.

Born in North Kazakhstan region is the graduate of the Femida Karaganda Academy of Law, Kokshetau Institute of Economics and Management.

Prior to the appointment he served as the deputy Governor of Burabai district.