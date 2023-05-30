Go to the main site
    New head Industrial Development Committee appointed

    30 May 2023, 16:09

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Azamat Panbayev was appointed the Chairman of the Industrial Development Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Prime Minister.

    Born in 1987 in Turkistan region, Azamat Panbayev is a graduate of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University and the Auezov South Kazakhstan State University.

    He started his career at the Industry Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2008.

    Between 2009 and 2016 he held various posts at the Ministry of Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    He worked at the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan between 2016 and 2019.

    He was the director of the analysis, statistics and risk management department of the Public Revenue Committee of the Finance Ministry in 2019-2022.

    Since March 2022 he has been serving as the Deputy Chairman of the Committee.

