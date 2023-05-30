Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

New head Industrial Development Committee appointed

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
30 May 2023, 16:09
New head Industrial Development Committee appointed Photo: t.me/Kzgovernment

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Azamat Panbayev was appointed the Chairman of the Industrial Development Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Prime Minister.

Born in 1987 in Turkistan region, Azamat Panbayev is a graduate of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University and the Auezov South Kazakhstan State University.

He started his career at the Industry Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2008.

Between 2009 and 2016 he held various posts at the Ministry of Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

He worked at the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan between 2016 and 2019.

He was the director of the analysis, statistics and risk management department of the Public Revenue Committee of the Finance Ministry in 2019-2022.

Since March 2022 he has been serving as the Deputy Chairman of the Committee.


Government of Kazakhstan   Appointments, dismissals  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy