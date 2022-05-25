New head coach of Kazakhstan’s taekwondo national team named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – New head coach of Kazakhstan’s national taekwondo team has been appointed, Kazinform has learned from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Batyrbek Yesdavletov became the head coach of Kazakhstan’s national taekwondo team. Serik Palmagambetov was named as the state coach.

Yesdavletov who previously served as the senior coach of the Kazakh national taekwondo team is the international master of sport. He is also a champion of the Republic of Kazakhstan and holder of the Kazakhstan Taekwondo Cup between 1997 and 2007.