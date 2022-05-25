Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

New head coach of Kazakhstan’s taekwondo national team named

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
25 May 2022, 18:15
New head coach of Kazakhstan’s taekwondo national team named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – New head coach of Kazakhstan’s national taekwondo team has been appointed, Kazinform has learned from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Batyrbek Yesdavletov became the head coach of Kazakhstan’s national taekwondo team. Serik Palmagambetov was named as the state coach.

Yesdavletov who previously served as the senior coach of the Kazakh national taekwondo team is the international master of sport. He is also a champion of the Republic of Kazakhstan and holder of the Kazakhstan Taekwondo Cup between 1997 and 2007.


Sport   Appointments, dismissals   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships