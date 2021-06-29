Go to the main site
    New hall unveils at Kazakh National Museum

    29 June 2021, 20:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Intangible cultural heritage hall dated to the 30th anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan and Capital Day unveiled at the Kazakh National Museum, Kazinform reports.

    The exposition consists of 8 sections featuring elements of intangible cultural heritage of Kazakh people, a craftsmen area and an audio zone. It is one of the ways to preserve and display intangible cultural heritage included into UNESCO's List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage. The hall is called to preserve intangible cultural heritage, create favorable conditions to promote intangible cultural heritage of Kazakh people. As earlier reported, traditional knowledge and skills in making yurts, arts of performing traditional Kazakh dombra kyui, aitys, Nauryz, eagle hunting, Korkyt ata heritage, togyzkumalak intellectual game were included into the UNESCO List.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

