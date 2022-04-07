Go to the main site
    New Governor of Zhambyl region named

    7 April 2022, 11:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State decreed to appoint Nurzhan Nurzhigitov as the Governor of Zhambyl region, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The Head of State decreed to relieve Berdibek Saparbayev of his duties as the Governor of Zhambyl region.

    Nurzhan Nurzhigitov born in 1967 is the graduate of the Leningrad Agriculture Institute of The Order of the Red Banner of Labour, Zhambyl University of Humanities and Technologies.

    He started his career in 1991 in Zhualyn district.

    Prior to the appointment served as the governor of Baizak district in 2019-2021.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Zhambyl region Appointments, dismissals
