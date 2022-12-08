New governor of Karaganda region named

8 December 2022, 14:11

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Yermaganbet Bulekpayev has been appointed as the new akim (governor) of Karaganda region in accordance with a decree signed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Born on September 2, 1975, Yermaganbet Bulekpayev is a native of Karaganda region and a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University.

At the start of his career he worked for the Ministry of Industry, Energy and Trade and for the regional administration of Pavlodar region.

Starting from 2013 he held several posts at the Astana city administration.

In 2018 he was designated as a state inspector of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

He served as deputy akim of Karaganda region between 2018 and 2020.

Prior to the recent appointment he was the akim (mayor) of Karaganda city.