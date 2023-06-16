Go to the main site
    New governor of East Kazakhstan region named

    16 June 2023, 10:39

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – Yermek Kosherbayev has been appointed as the new akim (governor) of East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

    Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov arrived in East Kazakhstan region to appoint the new governor.

    Born in 1965 in Almaty city, Kosherbayev is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University, and the Diplomatic Academy of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of the USSR.

    He began his diplomatic career at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kazakh SSR in 1988. Then he served at the Kazakh Embassy in Switzerland and worked for several Kazakhstani oil and gas companies. He was Vice Minister of Agriculture and Executive Secretary of the Ministry as well.

    Prior to becoming Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Russia in January 2020, he was Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

