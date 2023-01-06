Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

New Governor of AIFC named

6 January 2023, 18:32
New Governor of AIFC named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State decreed to appoint Renat Bekturov as the Governor of the Astana International Financial Centre, the Akorda press service reports.

Bekturov is a member of the presidential youth personnel reserve.

Prior to the appointment headed the assets management development department at the AIFC Administration, the treasury department of the national investment corporation of the National Bank of Kazakhstan.


Related news
Head of state-legal department of Presidential Administration appointed
Теги:
Read also
Head of state-legal department of Presidential Administration appointed
Kairat Kelimbetov relieved of his duties as AIFC Governor
Vice Minister of Information relieved of the post
Assat Nurpeissov named Deputy Chief of Presidential Affairs Department
Ruslan Zheldibay appointed Deputy Chief of President’s Executive Office– Press-Secretary of President of Kazakhstan
Renewed government: ministers become younger, more diverse
AMANAT Party executive secretary named
New mayor of Aktobe appointed
News Partner
Popular
1 Cold snap to grip northern, western Kazakhstan
2 Number of new COVID-19 cases slightly down in Kazakhstan
3 Earthquake strikes northeast of Almaty
4 January 8. Today's Birthdays
5 S. Korea’s COVID-19 cases down for 5th straight day

News