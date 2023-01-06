New Governor of AIFC named

6 January 2023, 18:32

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State decreed to appoint Renat Bekturov as the Governor of the Astana International Financial Centre, the Akorda press service reports.

Bekturov is a member of the presidential youth personnel reserve.

Prior to the appointment headed the assets management development department at the AIFC Administration, the treasury department of the national investment corporation of the National Bank of Kazakhstan.