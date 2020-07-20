Go to the main site
    New generation lung ventilators produced in Kokshetau

    20 July 2020, 17:28

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - JSC «Tynys» in the city of Kokshetau (Akmola region) produces one of the new generation lung ventilators «Kokchetav-4P». The device is designed for ventilation of lungs with an oxygen-air mixture and can operate both autonomously and connected to a common oxygen supply system, Kazinform correspondent reports with the reference to the company's Instagram account.

    To date the Kokshetau enterprise has shipped more than 500 sets of medical equipment to the regions. In particular, ventilators were delivered to Akmola region (60 sets), Aktobe (55), Almaty (50), Karaganda (40), Kostanay, Petropavlovsk (25), Turkestan (25) and Kyzylorda (20). In addition, within the framework of charitable assistance, another 17 devices were transferred to the regional health department and 64 ventilators were transferred to the National Center for Emergency Medical Aid.

    It is worth noting that since the introduction of the quarantine regime JSC Tynys has launched the production of medical protective face masks.

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Akmola region Coronavirus Industry Kokshetau
