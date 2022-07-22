Qazaq TV
New General Director of 7 TV Channel named
22 July 2022 13:19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Aniya Baiorazova was appointed the General Director of 7 TV Channel, Kazinform has learned from the website of the TV channel.

Aniya Baiorazova is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University with major in Journalism and currently pursues her MBA degree at the Almaty Management University.

Ms Baiorazova has 15 years of experience in mass media and television under her belt. She started her career at 31 TV channel and then worked for other Kazakhstani TV channels, Khabar, Elarna and Almaty, to name a few.

She also was the advisor to the Jas Otan Chairman, the youth wing of the AMANAT Party.

In 2020 she joined the team of the Central Communications Service under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and worked there prior to the recent appointment.


Photo: tv7.kz
