Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.29 eur/kzt 487.28

    rub/kzt 4.69 cny/kzt 61.99
Weather:
Astana+29+31℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Oil and Gas

    New gas projects of QazaqGaz and CNPC

    19 July 2023, 13:47

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Management Board of JSC NC QazaqGaz Sanzhar Zharkeshov has met with the leadership of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), PetroChina International and TapLine as part of his working trip to Beijing, Kazinform reports.

    The sides noted huge prospects for expanding cooperation in gas sector and stated their readiness for more effective use of potential in this sphere.

    The parties discussed a new export contract with China and construction of the 2nd line of Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent main gas pipeline.

    Other issues raised were the prospects of joint exploration and development of gas fields as well as carrying out geological explorations at promising fields in the territory of Kazakhstan.

    In May 2023, during the 1st Central Asia-China Summit, QazaqGaz and CNPC inked an agreement on cooperation in supply of natural gas and in geological exploration. The document laid also foundation for the beginning of construction of the 2nd line of Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent main gas pipeline.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan and China Oil & Gas
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Heat to subside in Kazakhstan in upcoming days
    Beijing rainstorm kills 33
    Chinese researchers find new potential anti-diabetic drug target
    Kazakhstan pumped some 90,000 tons of oil to Germany
    Popular
    1 Italian govt ends obligation for COVID sufferers to isolate
    2 Almost 500 thou citizens involved in SME sector in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan pumped some 90,000 tons of oil to Germany
    4 Chinese researchers find new potential anti-diabetic drug target
    5 Census 2022: Brazil home to 1.69 mi indigenous people