New friendship center to be built in Turkestan region

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave an instruction to build a new friendship center in Turkestan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the virtual extended session of the Council of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, the Head of State said there are friendship centers in all regions of Kazakhstan and it is necessary to build one in Turkestan region.

President Tokayev believes such centers should invite experts and discuss the arising problems with locals.

Akim (governor) of Turkestan region Umirzak Shukeyev vowed that the new friendship center will be constructed in the region at the President’s instruction.

He reminded that the former friendship center was situated in the city of Shymkent. The new friendship center is likely to be constructed in Turkestan city.

Recall that the extended session of the Council of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan started in virtual format in the Kazakh capital.