Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Aktobe region

    New Football Academy and Table Tennis Centre to open doors in Kazakhstan

    29 April 2022, 08:50

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM The deputies of the regional maslikhat of Aktobe region debated sports infrastructure development issues at its regular sitting.

    As stated there, it is planned to put over 90 sports facilities into service in the region, including a Football Academy and a Table Tennis Centre, Kazinform reports.

    «There are 1,891 sports facilities in the region as of now. In 2022 it is planned to complete the construction of 91 sports facilities, as well as a Table Tennis Centre in Aktobe, a centre for people with disabilities, a Football Academy, five sport and fitness centres,» head of the physical culture and sports department Eugeniy Goncharov told the session.

    He noted that KZT 535 million will be channeled this year for the children’s sports sections to let 8,400 kids go in for sports. It is necessary to allocate KZT 1.8 million to open sports sections to attract the rest 12,000 children.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Aktobe region Sport Construction Football Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
    Kazakhstani volleyball player: How to stay the best setter for 15 years
    Kazakhstan pockets bronze at Para Ice Hockey Continental Cup
    Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
    Popular
    1 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    2 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    3 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    4 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    5 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln