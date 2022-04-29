Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New Football Academy and Table Tennis Centre to open doors in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
29 April 2022, 08:50
AKTOBE. KAZINFORM The deputies of the regional maslikhat of Aktobe region debated sports infrastructure development issues at its regular sitting.

As stated there, it is planned to put over 90 sports facilities into service in the region, including a Football Academy and a Table Tennis Centre, Kazinform reports.

«There are 1,891 sports facilities in the region as of now. In 2022 it is planned to complete the construction of 91 sports facilities, as well as a Table Tennis Centre in Aktobe, a centre for people with disabilities, a Football Academy, five sport and fitness centres,» head of the physical culture and sports department Eugeniy Goncharov told the session.

He noted that KZT 535 million will be channeled this year for the children’s sports sections to let 8,400 kids go in for sports. It is necessary to allocate KZT 1.8 million to open sports sections to attract the rest 12,000 children.


