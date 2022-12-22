Go to the main site
    New flights set to be launched from Almaty city next year

    22 December 2022, 15:20

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – New flights are expected to be launched from Almaty city to a number of foreign countries, deputy mayor of the city Alisher Abdykadyrov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Kazakhstan is in talks with Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Japan, and Israel to launch new flights as part of transport accessibility of the city of Almaty.

    «It is expected SCAT to launch flights to the Pakistani major cities – Islamabad and Karachi starting from net year. The Saudi low-cost airline announced the opening of direct regular flights,» said Abdykadyrov.

    Talks are ongoing to resume direct air communication between Kazakhstan and Japan as well as Malaysia.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

