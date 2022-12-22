Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

New flights set to be launched from Almaty city next year

22 December 2022, 15:20
New flights set to be launched from Almaty city next year

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – New flights are expected to be launched from Almaty city to a number of foreign countries, deputy mayor of the city Alisher Abdykadyrov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kazakhstan is in talks with Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Japan, and Israel to launch new flights as part of transport accessibility of the city of Almaty.

«It is expected SCAT to launch flights to the Pakistani major cities – Islamabad and Karachi starting from net year. The Saudi low-cost airline announced the opening of direct regular flights,» said Abdykadyrov.

Talks are ongoing to resume direct air communication between Kazakhstan and Japan as well as Malaysia.


Related news
Kazakhstan and Seychelles to launch direct flights starting December 26
Heaviest UK snowfall since 2013 brings travel to halt as flights suspended, roads closed
Теги:
Read also
Qazaqstan Halqyna Fund donates 20.4bln tenge for treatment of 86 children with vascular malformations
Biggest investors of Kazakhstan’s economy revealed
President Tokayev arrives at Intl Congress Center in Tashkent
Kazakhstan approves 2023 SDGs Implementation Action Plan
FM Tileuberdi unveils priority areas of new Kazakshtan-UK Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement
DBK develops cooperation with Uzbek partners
282 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan, 2,414 getting treatment
Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister continues visit to London
News Partner
Popular
1 Tokayev lays flowers at Independence monument in Uzbekistan
2 Head of State OKs amendments to Tax Code
3 Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to create int’l industrial cooperation center
4 President Tokayev arrives in Tashkent for state visit
5 President signs law on geodesy, cartography, and spatial data

News