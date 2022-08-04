Qazaq TV
New flight en route Nur-Sultan-Chengdu to be launched in August
4 August 2022 19:14

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry's Civil Aviation Committee together with Chinese aviation authorities decided to increase regular passenger flights between Kazakhstan and China as part of the work aimed at resuming international travel, Kazinform cites the press service of the Committee.

Air China plans to run regular passenger flights en route Nur-Sultan-Chengdu on Sundays on A320 aircraft starting from August 21.

More flights connecting the two countries are thought to boost trade and economic, investment, tourist, and cultural cooperation.

The flights are to be run in strict observance of sanitary and epidemiological rules and according to the schedule available on the airline's website.


