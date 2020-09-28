Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    New flight between Ulaanbaatar and Almaty opened

    28 September 2020, 20:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On September 28, 2020, Ambassador Zhalgas Adilbayev, together with the leadership of the Executive Agency of the Government of Mongolia - the General Department of Civil Aviation and the «Hunnu Air» airline took part in a press conference devoted to the introduction of the air access to the Ulaanbaatar – Almaty route, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

    In his speech, Adilbayev congratulated on the opening of a direct flight between the largest metropolis of Kazakhstan and the capital of Mongolia, noted the full implementation of the agreement on opening the direct flight on this route, reached during the negotiation between Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin and the Prime Minister of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh on October 10, 2019 in the Kazakhstan’s capital.

    It is reported that this new flight will provide an opportunity for the rapid development of bilateral ties in the political, trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian and tourism spheres.

    The plane of «Hunnu Air», performing flight on the route «Ulaanbaatar – Almaty» took off from the capital of Mongolia at 13:00 local time.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Foreign policy Transport Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region