New flight between Ulaanbaatar and Almaty opened

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On September 28, 2020, Ambassador Zhalgas Adilbayev, together with the leadership of the Executive Agency of the Government of Mongolia - the General Department of Civil Aviation and the «Hunnu Air» airline took part in a press conference devoted to the introduction of the air access to the Ulaanbaatar – Almaty route, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

In his speech, Adilbayev congratulated on the opening of a direct flight between the largest metropolis of Kazakhstan and the capital of Mongolia, noted the full implementation of the agreement on opening the direct flight on this route, reached during the negotiation between Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin and the Prime Minister of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh on October 10, 2019 in the Kazakhstan’s capital.

It is reported that this new flight will provide an opportunity for the rapid development of bilateral ties in the political, trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian and tourism spheres.

The plane of «Hunnu Air», performing flight on the route «Ulaanbaatar – Almaty» took off from the capital of Mongolia at 13:00 local time.