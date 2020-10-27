New First Deputy Governor of Atyrau region named

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Governor of Atyrau region Makhambet Dosmukhambetov has introduced his new First Deputy Serik Aidarbekov today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Aidarbekov was born in the city of Zhanaozen, Mangistau region in 1975. In 1996, he graduated from the faculty of economics and sociology of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University, majoring in economics and management. In 1998, he earned his master’s degree at the same university. In 1999, he graduated from the Italian International School Enrico Mattei. In 2004, Aidarbekov graduated from the Satpayev Kazakh National Technical University to be a mining engineer, oilman.

His professional career began as a leading specialist at the Investment Policy Department of the Ministry of Oil and Gas Industry in Almaty city.

Over the years, he held different positions including an advisor to the Prime Minister, head of the industrial and innovative development department of the Kazakh Prime Minister’s Office, deputy governor of Atyrau region, mayor of Atyrau city, state inspector at the Presidential Administration.

Prior to his recent appointment, he has worked as a head of the Chief of Staff of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament.



