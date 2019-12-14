Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New family health center unveiled in Petropavlovsk

Alzhanova Raushan
14 December 2019, 11:11
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - A new family health center has opened its doors in Petropavlovsk as part of the first city polyclinic, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the North Kazakhstan region’s governor, the head of the region Kumar Aksakalov visited the medical institution.

Sixty nine thousand people have registered at the clinic. The center has 6 units for adults and children including a treatment and vaccination room and a pharmacy.

K. Aksakalov informed that the city has 3 analogous centers. He added that the next year funding of healthcare industry will be increased to KZT43 billion.

