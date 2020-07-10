Go to the main site
    New factory starts producing masks in Nur-Sultan

    10 July 2020, 13:28

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A new medical mask factory has been opened in Nur-Sultan city, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development of Kazakhstan.

    According to the Ministry's Telegram channel, the face mask factory has been in operation for two weeks now and has already churned out over 1 million masks.

    The factory with a daily capacity of 180,000 masks produces 80,000-120,000 masks a day to meet the demand. Its masks are supplied to pharmacies and clinics of the city. It is said the factory deploys automatic and semi-automatic machines to produce masks.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Nur-Sultan
