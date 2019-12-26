Go to the main site
    New Executive Secretary of MFA introduced to the staff

    26 December 2019, 21:08

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi introduced to the Ministry’s staff the newly appointed Executive Secretary Arken Utenov, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry’s press service.

    Emphasizing his experience both in the financial sector and public service, Minister Tileuberdi noted that Arken Utenov is the first appointee among selected participants of the Presidential Youth Personnel Reserve, a project aimed at the formation of a new generation managers of Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Appointments, dismissals Ministry of Foreign Affairs
