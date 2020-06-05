New Executive Secretary of Kazakh Finance Ministry appointed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Aidyn Ashuyev has been appointed as the Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

He was appointed to the post by the instruction of the Head of State.

Born in 1976, Mr. Ashuyev is a native of Almaty city. He is a graduate of the Kazakh State Academy of Management and the Financial Academy.

Throughout his professional career, he held many posts at Kazakhstani companies. Prior to the recent appointment, he served as the Chairman of the Treasury Committee of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



