Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

New Executive Secretary of Kazakh Finance Ministry appointed

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
5 June 2020, 12:53
New Executive Secretary of Kazakh Finance Ministry appointed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Aidyn Ashuyev has been appointed as the Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

He was appointed to the post by the instruction of the Head of State.

Born in 1976, Mr. Ashuyev is a native of Almaty city. He is a graduate of the Kazakh State Academy of Management and the Financial Academy.

Throughout his professional career, he held many posts at Kazakhstani companies. Prior to the recent appointment, he served as the Chairman of the Treasury Committee of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


Government of Kazakhstan   Appointments, dismissals  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana